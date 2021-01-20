Lucille Rodman-Pinsker

Lucille “Lulu” Rodman-Pinsker, 95, of Scarsdale died in her sleep on Jan. 11.
She was born in the Bronx, New York, on April 9, 1925, and graduated from New York University School of Commerce as a business administration and journalism major in 1945. She married Jerrald Paul Rodman of New Rochelle and resided in Scarsdale for most of her life.
Her family said “Lulu” was devoted to her husband Jerry for 52 years, and to her eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, friends, relatives and charitable causes. As the couple raised their three children in Scarsdale, Mrs. Rodman volunteered as a Scout den mother and a softball coach, and was a champion tennis player into her 80s. She loved to swim, especially in the Atlantic Ocean and Long Island Sound. She attended all her children's grandchildren and great-grandchildren sports events and plays and never missed a life event near or far.
A “beautiful, athletic, brilliant mother, daughter, friend and relative,” her passion was not only for her family and friends, the family said, but she also was “always ahead of her time, and a dedicated professional” who “adored and soared with her extremely successful” 50-year career as a real estate broker with Julia B. Fee and later with Houlihan Lawrence real estate companies in Scarsdale.
Mrs. Rodman-Pinsker also worked in modeling when she was younger and her daughter, Barbara Rodman Friedman, said she was “the epitome of pulchritude, the highest standard of beauty, both inside and outside. Everyone who met her knew that she was who she is. … She was known as the Elizabeth Taylor of Westchester by her friends and everybody because she was absolutely gorgeous.”
Mrs. Rodman-Pinkser was predeceased by her husband Jerrald, her brother, Gerald O. Dreyfuss, her father and mother Joseph and Louise Dreyfuss, great-grandfather and great-grandmother Paul and Julia Geist Orange, sisters-in-law Audrey Dreyfuss and Karen Dreyfuss, her second husband Casper Pinsker of Westport, Connecticut, and companion Alvin Schwartz at Atria Independent Living in Rye Brook.
She is survived by her three children, Jeffrey Rodman, Barbara Rodman Friedman (Danny Friedman) and Elizabeth Rodman Mandel, her eight grandchildren, Stacey (Jesse), Tyler (Marcella) , Amanda (Archie), Jessica, Michelle (Dan), Lindsey (Ryan), Cary and Todd (Lorin) and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID, her family will have a graveside funeral at Sharon Gardens on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Donations in her memory can be made to the BrightFocus Foundation (www.brightfocus.org), 1-800-437-2423 in support of Alzheimer's/dementia or macular degeneration research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.