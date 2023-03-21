M. Lita Alonso, M.D., died peacefully in her home in Scarsdale on March 17, surrounded by loved ones. She was 88.
Ms. Alonso was born March 22, 1934, the only child of Jorge Elaskar and María Sánchez, in Mendoza, Argentina, where she lived until she attended the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, graduating with a medical degree in 1968. That same year, speaking little English, she arrived in New York City with her 3-year-old son, Daniel, and began work in the Department of Pathology at the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center (now New York Presbyterian/Weill-Cornell Medical Center). Two years later, and by then fluent in English, she gave birth to her daughter, Jennifer. The family moved to Westchester in 1977 and Ms. Alonso, ultimately an associate professor of clinical pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill-Cornell, in 1980 became the director of the Laboratory of Cytogenetics at New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she was responsible for diagnosing chromosomal disorders. She held that position until her retirement in 2008.
Ms. Alonso’s family said she was warm, generous, intelligent, capable and kind, and was much loved by friends, family and former colleagues. They said she was a great doctor, a passionate cook, a spirited gardener, a true friend, a devoted mother and a perfect grandmother.
Ms. Alonso was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her children, Daniel R. Alonso (Karen Bergreen) and Jennifer Alonso-Albert, and her grandchildren, Chloe Albert, Ben Albert, Danny Alonso and Teddy Alonso. An only child, Ms. Alonso considered her 17 first cousins as brothers and sisters. Her family said it’s a testament to who she was that her former daughter-in-law, Michele Pigliavento, and her former son-in-law, Jonathan Albert, remained close to her.
Visitation was held Sunday, March 19, at the Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes in Scarsdale. Mass of Christian Burial took place Monday, March 20, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Scarsdale followed by interment at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.