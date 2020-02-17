Marceil Louise Tooley, longtime Scarsdale resident and wife of former Scarsdale village manager Lowell Tooley, passed away at home on Valentine’s Day at age 94.
She was born on April 10, 1925 to Webster and Ruth Sprecher in the unincorporated hamlet of Witwen, Wisconsin. She was raised on the family farm, educated in a one-room schoolhouse, worked at Badger Ordnance Works in support of the WWII war effort, played the pipe organ at the Methodist Church in Madison, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BS in education in 1948, and married her high school sweetheart, Lowell, on July 9, 1949. They relocated from Madison to Scarsdale in 1956.
Most of Mrs. Tooley’s life was spent as a homemaker. Her family said she was dedicated to the care and support of her family, but she also loved to tend her garden, watch birds in the woods surrounding her home, listen to classical music and opera, read The New York Times and play her beloved Steinway piano. An accomplished musician, she played the pipe organ for many weddings and services at churches across Westchester County.
Mrs. Tooley loved to travel, and she and her husband shared wonderful adventures touring the U.S., Europe and Africa. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on safari in Tanzania.
Mrs. Tooley is survived by her children and grandchildren: David and Billie Tooley; Paul Tooley and Ann Ryan and their children Eva and Sean; Mary and Geoffrey Parker and their daughter Evelyn; and Jeanne and Mark Nickerson and their children Glenna (and Michael) Monzella, and Holland (and Grant) Bowald. She is also survived by her brothers: Vaun (and Marian) Sprecher of Des Moines, Iowa; Phillip (and Flora) Sprecher of Madison, Wisconsin; and Dale (and Cynthia) Sprecher of Sauk City, Wisconsin; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the Midwest. Mrs. Tooley was predeceased by her husband and best friend Lowell, her grandson Scott, her sister Eileen, her brothers- and sisters-in-law Bud and Ardice (Tooley) Cady and Ty and Audrey (Tooley) Sandmire, and her nieces Allison Luetscher and Carilyn Cady.
A family service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, with burial alongside the late Mr. Tooley at the White Plains Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Tooley’s memory can be made to the Hoff-Barthelson Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.