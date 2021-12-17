Marcia Teschner

Marcia Dinhofer Teschner, a longtime resident of Edgemont and Rye Brook, died at Greenwich Hospital on Nov. 17, exactly two months shy of her 100th birthday.
She and her husband, the late Dr. Bernard ‘Buddy’ Teschner, lived in Edgemont for 39 years and raised their family in the community. After Dr. Teschner’s death in 1994, Mrs. Teschner moved to Rye Brook where she lived until her death.
Born in Brooklyn in 1922, she worked in her father’s jewelry business as an accounting assistant while in high school. She attended New York University and left before graduating to get married in 1942, just before her husband shipped out as a medical officer in the U.S. First Army and subsequently participated in the D-Day invasion and European Campaign. A talented artist, jewelry designer and portraitist, Mrs. Teschner studied at the Art Students League for many years, and eventually returned to finish her degree. She also was a master bridge player who enjoyed teaching others the finer points of play and her regular Monday games with friends. Her family said she was “proud of her roots and devoted to her family.”
Mrs. Teschner traveled around the world with her husband, by herself, with friends, and with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family said it was her “greatest joy” to share her wanderlust and love of travel with them.
She lived a full and active life, devoting herself to her family, local causes, her friends and her artistry. She lived through the Depression, World War II, 17 presidents, tumult and peace. “Her generosity knew no bounds, and she impacted the lives of all who knew her,” said her family.
Mrs. Teschner is survived by her daughter Susan and son-in-law Peter; brother Milton; grandson Michael and his wife Martha Lee; granddaughter Alix; and six great-grandchildren, Jack, Max, Charlotte, Bradley, Will and Eve. She is predeceased by her husband Buddy, her son John and sister Sylvia.
The funeral service and burial were held privately on Nov. 24. Donations can be made in her memory to The Wounded Warrior Project or to UJA.
