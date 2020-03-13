Margaret E. Kelly

Margaret (nee Hawkins) Kelly, a lifelong resident of Scarsdale, died March 5 at the age of 92.
Mrs. Kelly attended the Scarsdale School system and graduated from Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. She married Richard A. Kelly in 1951 and had five children.
She worked as an RN at Lenox Hill Hospital and St. Agnes Hospital until she married. In later years she volunteered at White Plains Hospital in their OB-GYN Clinic and the Family Room. With her husband Richard she was a founding member and parishioner of St. Pius X Church. She was also very active in the Scarsdale Woman’s Club as a life member and served on several board positions. She was chairman of the Thrift Committee which raised funds for philanthropy for many years and donated its proceeds to charities that supported women and children. She also held the position of vice president of The Thrift Shop Board in White Plains for four years.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by her children Karen (Matt) Brauner of South Orange, New Jersey; Richard Kelly Jr. of Philadelphia and Kathy (Jerry) Granzen of Wading River, New York. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Kelly Sr. and her sons Christopher and Peter. She is also survived by grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher and Laura Brauner and Kelly and Kristi Granzen.
Mrs. Kelly lived a long, full life devoted to her family, her faith and helping others whenever possible, her family said.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Scarsdale Woman’s Club.
Memorial visitation was held Tuesday, March 10 at St. Pius X Church in Scarsdale, and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla.
