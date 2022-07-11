Lifelong Scarsdale resident Margaret (Peggy) O’Connor Moser died July 6 with her family by her side. She was 97.
She was the daughter of Kevney O’Connor and Margaret Sedgwick and the oldest of seven siblings. She worked for Calkins and Holden advertising agency in Manhattan until her marriage in 1948 to Carl Moser, also of Scarsdale, who died in 2008. Mrs. Moser was a member of St. Pius X Church, a Bible study member, a Girl Scout leader and a volunteer at St. Agnes Hospital for 25 years.
Mrs. Moser is survived by her brother Kevney O’Connor of Arlington, Virginia, and her five children: Pam (George) Bolen of Somers, New York, and Naples, Florida; Carl R. Moser of Scarsdale; Christopher Moser of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Elizabeth Moser of Scarsdale; and Richard Moser of Aliso Viejo, California, plus her four grandchildren: Kelly Bolen (Scott Palmer) of Tustin, California; Geoffrey Bolen of Manchester, New Hampshire; Jesse Moser of Los Angeles; and Carly Moser of Glendale, California; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Pius X Church Thursday, July 14, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements by McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home Inc., 491 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains; www.mcmahonfuneralhome.com.
