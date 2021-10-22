Margaret Reilly

Margaret Mary Reilly (Peggy), 91, died Oct. 15 at her home in Valley Falls, New York, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Reilly’s relatives said she was passionate about her family, her strong Catholic faith and her career as an elementary school teacher in Scarsdale.
Born on Feb. 21, 1930 in Troy, New York, to the late Frank O’Connor and Sally (nee McInerney), she earned a bachelor’s degree from Oneonta State Teachers College and a master’s from Teachers College, Columbia University. In 1958, she married William Edward Reilly of Valley Falls, New York, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. They lived in Albany, New York, and Rumford, Rhode Island, eventually settling in Scarsdale, where they lived for more than 40 years. Mrs. Reilly was part of the original faculty of Heathcote School where she taught for more than 25 years. She was also a devout and active parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church where she served on St. Veronica’s Guild.
Mrs. Reilly was a voracious reader who could often be found nose deep in a novel, her family said, and she had interests in fashion which led her to spend many hours shopping at Lord & Taylor. Politics and sports were favorite pastimes, however, educational pursuits were her priority. She advocated for and promoted the Lincoln Center Institute for the Arts in Education at Heathcote School and completed advanced coursework at Scarsdale Teacher’s Institute. Her greatest love was her husband and her children, whom she loved having close to her, her family said.
Mrs. Reilly is survived by her husband William Edward Reilly; five children: Anne E. Reilly of Jupiter, Florida (Kurt Saari); Sara E. Reilly of Norwalk, Connecticut; William E. Reilly Jr. of Norwalk, Connecticut; Lawrence F. Reilly of Sheffield, Massachusetts and Eileen M. Reilly (John Ruocco) of Brooklyn; her brother Joe O’Connor (Doreen); her sister Betty Potter (Donnie); and three grandchildren, Devin and Caroline Saari and Paul Ruocco.
Visiting hours and a Mass of Christian burial were scheduled to be held Thursday, Oct. 21 followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Schaghticoke, New York.
Her family suggested donations in memory of Margaret M. Reilly can be made to the Valley Falls Free Library, and/or Meals on Wheels, Rensselaer County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.