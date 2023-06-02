Margaret S. Sheppe, a longtime Scarsdale resident, died May 26 in Scarsdale at the age of 85.
Born on April 24, 1938 to Beatrice Bloomingdale Steinhaus and Henry William Steinhaus, she grew up on Elm Ridge Farm in New Rochelle and graduated cum laude in 1960 from Pembroke College in Brown University, where she majored in history. She worked at Time Inc. where she met her husband, the late P. Peter Sheppe. They married on Dec. 2, 1962 and moved to Scarsdale in 1963 where they made lifelong friends.
Mrs. Sheppe raised her three children, Jeremy, Laura and Matthew, in Scarsdale and worked at Sybil Wild Travel from 1967 until 1985 when she started her own travel agency, CMR Travel, with two close colleagues. She was a world traveler and enjoyed her career in the travel industry immensely, her family said.
Mrs. Sheppe was known as a smart, independent woman of great integrity. Her family said she adored and was extremely proud of her nine grandchildren and spent as much time with them as possible. She spent her summers in the Adirondacks at a family home on Saranac Lake built by her great-grandfather in 1900 and which always held a very special place in her heart. She was an avid reader, a huge Yankees fan, and loved to watch baseball and tennis on TV with her sons and grandsons.
Mrs. Sheppe is survived by her children: Jeremy Sheppe (Debbie), Laura S. Miller (Paul Diamond) and Matthew Sheppe (Julie); nine grandchildren: Emma, Allie, Sam, Peter, Ben, Spencer, Jason, Sophie and Jordan; her sisters Nancy Zisson (William) and Phyllis Steinhaus and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A funeral was held at Westchester Reform Temple Wednesday, May 31. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Sheppe’s family suggested contributions in her memory would be welcome to the Scarsdale Public Library, https://bit.ly/3IPvLrM or the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, https://bit.ly/43fnmWJ.
