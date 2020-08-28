Marian Molander, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died Aug. 22 in Phoenix, Arizona, after a very brief illness. She was 90 years old.
Born Sept. 6, 1929, she married Robert Keith Jordan in 1950 and, after he died in 1971, she married Dr. David W. Molander in 1980. She lived in Hartsdale from 1960 to 1968, then in Scarsdale from 1972 to 1986, and for the last several years at the Ambassador of Scarsdale.
Mrs. Molander was very active at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon, elder, choir member and president of the Guild (now Presbyterian Women). She was the first woman accepted as a member of the Scarsdale Golf Club and played golf regularly there. She worked as a real estate agent and then broker at Cleveland E. Van Wert in Scarsdale Village. She also volunteered with the United Way of Westchester and Putnam for several years in the 1980s, including serving as chairperson of its board of directors.
Mrs. Molander is survived by her four sons, Dave, Bruce, Jeff and Dean and her two grandchildren, KD and Ellie. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, no service is planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.