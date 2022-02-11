Former Scarsdale resident Marianne Louise Taft Marcus died Jan. 16 surrounded by her family.
Born in Houston on Oct. 25, 1932, to Robert Newell Taft and Helene Trumpold Taft, the family moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, and then to New Haven, Connecticut, in 1945, following the death of Robert Taft.
She attended Albertus Magnus College, and earned her B.S.N. from Columbia University. In 1954 she met Dr. Donald Marcus, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage.
Mrs. Marcus worked as a staff nurse and head nurse at Presbyterian Hospital, and as a nursing instructor at Sibley Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Washington, D.C. Following the birth of her first child, she devoted herself to family life. The family moved to Scarsdale in 1963, where Mrs. Marcus hosted birthday and dinner parties, sewed clothing for her children and costumes for school plays, and served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader.
She earned a master’s degree from Columbia University-Teachers College in 1976 and a master’s in education from Columbia University in 1977, and taught nursing at Presbyterian Hospital, Herman H. Lehman College and Columbia University between 1975 and 1980.
In 1980, Mrs. Marcus joined the faculty of the University of Texas School of Nursing in Houston. She earned her Ed.D. from the University of Houston in 1989. During her career, she made many contributions to nursing research and education, including groundbreaking work in establishing substance abuse and addiction as an important field of study in nursing. She also served on the board of the Cenikor Foundation for many years and was a member of the Association for Multidisciplinary Education and Research in Substance Abuse; she was known as a “pathfinder” by the group, according to her family.
A continuous thread in her life was her devotion to community service, her family said. Whether through scouting, conducting community-based research, or teaching a mindfulness meditation class for fellow Brazos Towers residents, she always “found a way to make life better for those around her.”
Mrs. Marcus was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather William Tarr, brother Lauran Harris, nephew Lauran Harris Jr. and brother-in-law Sven Ramklint. She is survived by her husband; children, Laura Marcus Green (Steve), Susan Mendoza (Jorge), Jim Marcus (Mia de Saint Victor); grandchildren, Donald Mendoza (Jhoana), Kathryn Mendoza Torres (Jon), Sam Marcus and Lila Marcus; great-grandson, Lucas Mendoza; sister Newell Taft Friedman; nephews Daniel Friedman (Gail Ablow) and Andrew Friedman (Claudia and Elisa D’Ambrosia); niece Patricia Ehrenzeller and grand-niece Sophia Friedman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tributes can be posted at https://bit.ly/3GxLnME.
