Former Scarsdale Schools educator Marie Ricci died May 22. She was 95.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 26, 1927, to Ralph and Philomena Nunziato, she later married Ralph Ricci who predeceased her on Oct. 24, 2017.
Mrs. Ricci’s working career spanned more than 20 years as a teacher at what was previously known as the Scarsdale Junior High School. She was also the research editor of “From Colonist to Commuters,” a history of Scarsdale.
Mrs. Ricci is survived by her two sons, John L and Christopher Ricci.
The family will receive friends at the Graham Funeral Home in Rye on Thursday, May 26 from 9:30 a.m.
A mass at Church of the Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
