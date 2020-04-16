Former Scarsdale resident Mary Alice Brockett Shaver of White Plains died at the age of 93 on April 11, due to coronavirus.
Mrs. Shaver was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 15, 1926, the daughter of Lula (Young) and Holmes Brockett. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1948 with a B.A. in sociology. She was employed by the U.S. Armed Forces Institute until she married James D. Shaver in 1950. They lived in Wisconsin and Tennessee before moving to Scarsdale in 1963, and in 2000, Mrs. Shaver moved to White Plains.
While her four children were growing up in Scarsdale, Mrs. Shaver was involved in Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, the Steffi Nossen School of Dance and many other activities in which her children participated. She was active in the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and was a 57-year member of Hitchcock Presbyterian Church. In 1976 she returned to work as an executive secretary at IBM, retiring in 1991.
Throughout her adult life, Mrs. Shaver exhibited an unbridled curiosity and interest in a multitude of areas, according to her family. She attended Scarsdale Adult School classes, visited gardens in the U.S. and abroad, enjoyed attending shows on Broadway and the ballet in NYC, and experienced a wide variety of music performed in choirs, plays and recitals. She also explored the Hudson River Valley, traveled and participated in adult fitness and wellness classes. She had a green thumb, played piano, sang, and was a voracious reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast.
Her family said she “loved learning about others and their interests which she would remember, then clip related articles and pictures to send them. She will be remembered for her clipping.” In addition, she established a longstanding tradition of making raspberry jam, giving it as holiday gifts.
According to her family, the “power of family was a core value of hers and she reveled in following the lives and loves of everyone she knew.”
She was predeceased by her brothers Kenneth and Edward, her sister, Virginia, a daughter, Becky Shaver Browning, and son-in-law, Richard Browning. She is survived by three children: James of Scarborough, Maine, Tracy (David) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Mary Kay of Fort Collins, Colorado; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Browning of Providence, Rhode Island, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her memory be made to Hitchcock Presbyterian Church at hitchcockpresby.org, University of Wisconsin Foundation at supportuw.org, or to the charity of one’s choice.
