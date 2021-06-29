Scarsdale resident Mary Ann McNulty died June 24 at Greenwich Hospital with family by her side. She was 85 years old.
Born near Motherwell, Scotland in 1936 to Alice and Michael Boyd, she was the oldest of four children. After the family moved to the U.S. she was raised in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan and attended the Sacred Heart Academy. She graduated at age 17, then joined the secretarial pool at the securities firm Kidder, Peabody & Co. in Manhattan, where she rose to become executive assistant to the then head of equity trading.
She met Walter McNulty at a friend’s wedding in 1957, and the two were married in January 1959. The couple lived first in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx, where they had three children: Michael, Walter and Marianne. Although Mrs. McNulty loved finance, she left Kidder to become a full-time mother while her children were young, believing children are “life’s most important investments.” She became active with its Catholic education program and Mothers Club at St. Barnabas Church where her sons went to grammar school.
The family moved to Scarsdale in 1976, where the children attended Scarsdale High School. The family also spent many summers in Sea Bright, New Jersey.
Mrs. McNulty completed her college degree at Elizabeth Seton College (now part of Iona College), seeking a career as a financial advisor. In 1979 the manager of the White Plains branch of Shearson Hayden Stone, now part of Morgan Stanley, decided to take a chance and hire this confident young mother as a broker.
Mrs. McNulty’s family said she believed women should be as involved in a family’s investment planning as men, and she cultivated deep personal relationships with clients, most of whom she considered close friends.
Her devotion to fashion was also well known among relatives and friends, a by-product of her mother’s adage that “one should always look their best when meeting others.”
Her last 10 years of her career were in The Maddalena Group at Morgan Stanley’s office in Purchase, New York. According to her family, she often said she could not have been as successful without her group head, Tony Maddalena, and her team partner, Matthew Pioli, who both have the same dedication to client service as she did.
Mrs. McNulty served on the boards of several charities including The Wild Geese, an Irish Cultural Society, and St. Patrick’s Nursing Home in the Bronx.
“For Ann, family and work came first, but at its core, her life was all about service to others,” her husband said.
Mrs. McNulty is survived by her brother Michael, sister Terri, husband Walter, her three children and their respective spouses Sarah, Barbara and Scott, and six grandchildren: Katie, Matthew, Michael, Molly, Caroline and Bayley Ann.
A wake will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 29 at Bennett’s Funeral Home at 824 Scarsdale Ave., and the funeral service will take place at 12:30 p.m. on June 30 at IHM Catholic Church at 8 Carman Road, Scarsdale.
The family suggests donations to the New Covenant Center food bank in Stamford, Connecticut, at newcovenantcenter.org/donate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.