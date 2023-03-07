Longtime Scarsdale resident Mary Fateh died Feb. 27 at age 84.
Born in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Peter and Camilia Lagutchik who emigrated from the Ukraine, she graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas in 1959 and completed the Dietetic Internship Program at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1960.
In 1961, she married Sohrab Fateh, who would serve as a colonel in the Imperial Iranian Air Force and later as deputy managing director–Americas of Iran Air. The couple resided in Tehran, Iran, for 16 years where they raised a family. Mrs. Fateh immersed herself in the culture, cuisine and language of the region, her family said, and pursued interests as varied as teaching English and modeling.
Mrs. Fateh was subsequently an active member of the Scarsdale community for 47 years. She was a confirmation instructor at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, a member of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club, contributor to the Fox Meadow cookbook, a volunteer dietetic aide at White Plains Hospital and she studied Russian language at St. Vladimir’s Seminary.
Mrs. Fateh’s family said she treasured her life’s memories: a child of emigres, she “fearlessly pursued her journey” — a passion for distant cultures, education, community, family and faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sohrab and her brother Lt. Col. Peter Lagutchik Jr. She is survived by her four children, Suzanne, Lili, Kamran and Kayvan; six grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph, Michael, Jeanna, David and Andrew; and eight nieces and nephews, Elaheh, Roya, Maryam, Nazi, Amir, Ellen, Paul and Michael.
Visitation services will be held at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home in Scarsdale on Thursday, March 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. and funeral services will take place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale on March 10 at 11 a.m.
