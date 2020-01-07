Mary (Gonis) Pegg, formerly of Scarsdale and Wellesley, Massachusetts, died Jan. 3 after a long struggle with dementia.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Peter and Rose Gonis in 1931, she was the third born of four children and the youngest daughter in the family. She was raised in Winthrop, Massachusetts. Her love of children led her to obtain a bachelor’s degree in education from Wheelock College and a master’s degree in education from Boston University. She worked as an elementary school teacher for several years in various public school systems and also worked as a teacher at an elementary school at a U.S. Air Force base in Monaco in the 1950s. It was there that she met Donald Anderson Pegg, whom she described as the love of her life.
The couple wed in 1963 and remained married for 49 years, until Donald’s passing in 2012. They raised two children, Donald and Beth, in Scarsdale. Mrs. Pegg’s family said they spent many joyful summers at their summer home in Nantucket, creating a lifetime of fond memories for their children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Pegg adored her nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was always just a phone call away, said her family, and she cherished the time she spent with her family. They said she accepted others into her family with open arms, and was the best mother-in-law that Donald and Beth’s spouses could ask for. Mrs. Pegg was also known for her love of spending days in New York City with her husband, going to the theater, listening to classical music, reading, antiquing and decorating.
In Scarsdale, Mrs. Pegg was an active member of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club for decades and was a volunteer at the club’s thrift store, which donated its proceeds to charities that supported women and children.
Mrs. Pegg’s 88-year life was defined by her devotion to family, they said, and for her selfless, giving nature.
She is survived by her two children, Donald (Susan) Pegg and Beth (Jim) Frates, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) in Wellesley, Massachusetts, are Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will take place in St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Wellesley, Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment is private. An online guestbook can be signed at gfdoherty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.