Mary Katherine (Fromhold) Oberhelman died March 28 at her home at StoneRidge in Mystic with family by her side. She was 82 and had been battling lung cancer since last May.
Before moving to Mystic, Mrs. Oberhelman lived for many years in Scarsdale, where she belonged to the Fox Meadow Tennis Club and Hitchcock Presbyterian Church. She and her husband Jim also lived in Chicago, St. Louis and San Juan. Though born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, her family said her favorite childhood memories were of riding horses, diving off the high-dive, and boating with her cousins during summers spent at Gipsy Trail in Carmel, New York.
Mrs. Oberhelman graduated from DePauw University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She earned a master’s degree in education from Lehman College and had a long career with NYU Stern School of Business, eventually retiring as the director of the school’s MBA program in Westchester.
Her family said she was “adventurous, outgoing and feisty,” and she traveled extensively, both with her husband Jim who predeceased her in 2009 and with friends and tour groups. She visited Morocco, Russia and Mexico while in her 70s, and had returned from a trip to Spain with her daughters shortly before her illness.
Mrs. Oberhelman is survived by her daughters Kathy Parker (Ted) of Groton, Connecticut, and Susan Cohen (Mitch) of Ross, California, and her five grandchildren: Alex (wife Connor), Joshua and Rebecca Cohen; and Russell and Caroline Parker. They said she was always happy to attend their events or make them special meals, and she kept in touch with her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews as well as Parker relatives through cards, calls and visits. Late in life she learned to text message and was in constant communication with her loved ones.
A private family graveside service took place March 29 at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic. A memorial service at Mystic Congregational Church, where she was a longtime member, is tentatively planned for Sunday, June 27.
In recognition of Mrs. Oberhelman’s lifelong support of education, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to the scholarship fund at StoneRidge which provides StoneRidge employees, their spouses and children with educational assistance via checks to the StoneRidge Residents Association with “Scholarship Fund/Mary” in the memo line and mailed to StoneRidge, Attn: Scholarship Fund, 186 Jerry Browne Road, Mystic, CT 06355.
Condolence messages can be left at mysticfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.