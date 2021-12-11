Mary Lynch, 86, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died March 13 in her home in St. Petersburg, Florida, having just enjoyed her daily sunset swim.
Mrs. Lynch was born and raised in Manhattan, the eldest child of Katherine and Michael McLoughlin. After graduating from Aquinas High School, she worked for Pearson Publishing, eventually becoming its U.S.-based operating officer. She was married to Peter Lynch for 37 years until his death in 1998. While their three children were young, she took a brief career break during which time she obtained a bachelor’s degree with honors from the College of New Rochelle and an MBA in finance from Pace University.
Mrs. Lynch was a trailblazer; she enjoyed a long and illustrious career in finance when few women of her generation did so. She worked for 15 years as an accountant at IBM and spent the last 20 years of her career as the business director of Teacher’s College Press at Columbia University.
The only time she ever sat still was when she went to the movies, a pastime she enjoyed her entire life. She had tons of energy, which enabled her to accomplish more in one lifetime than most people can only aspire to. She swam a mile most days, loved to dance — ballroom, line and Zumba were her favorites — and traveled extensively, particularly throughout Europe.
Her family said she was incredibly fun and social, hosting countless parties, from small intimate gatherings to test recipes for her gourmet cooking club to overcrowded St. Patrick’s Day fetes. She was also an avid reader.
Despite her active life, Mrs. Lynch always had time for her friends and family, who said she will be remembered for her “abundant kindness and generosity, her constant optimism and empathy, and for her ever-enduring support for all those she loved.”
Mrs. Lynch is survived by her daughters Kathleen Lynch Cartine of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Julie Lynch Bridson of Oxford, England; son-in-laws Gregory Cartine and Martin Bridson; grandchildren Eamon, Peter, Kevin and Julie Ann Cartine and Siobhan, James and Ewan Bridson; and her sister Rita Loughlin. In addition to her husband Peter, she is predeceased by her son Stephen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8 Carman Road, Scarsdale.
