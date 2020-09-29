Mary Reville

Former Scarsdale resident Mary “Bibs” Forsyth Reville died Sept. 27 at her home in Rye. She was 95.
Born to Volney King Forsyth and Mary O’Neill Forsyth on Christmas Day 1924, she was the first baby born at the then newly built St. Mary’s Hospital in Fredricton, New Brunswick, Canada. She grew up in Scarsdale and spent her summers at her beloved Grand Lake in Jemseg, New Brunswick.
She was known as “Bibs” to her friends and classmates at The Ursuline School in New Rochelle and Trinity College in Washington, D.C.
She married Philip Curry Reville on Jan. 29, 1949. They raised a “large and boisterous” family of six daughters and two sons in Scarsdale, their family said, recalling fond memories of summers spent in Twin Lakes, Connecticut, and Grand Lake, New Brunswick.
Mrs. Reville was a woman of profound faith, her family said, and was sustained by her Catholicism in times of great sorrow and great joy. “She thanked God daily for her family, her countless friends and the beautiful places that she was able to call home over the course of her life,” the family said. “Bibs’ children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will forever be shaped by her compassion, kindness, zest for life and boundless love.”
Mrs. Reville was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Philip Reville, and by her daughters Volney Ann and Martha. She is survived by her sister Volney Forsyth Dawson, her godchild Alexa McCray (Larry McCray), her children Susan Reville (William Friedrich), Patricia Reville (David Donaldson), Cynthia Reville Peabody (Charles Peabody), Philip Curry Reville (Suzanne Myette), Elizabeth Reville and Peter Reville (Susan McNiven Reville).
Her family said her 18 grandchildren will “sorely miss their lively, loving Grammy as will her six great-grandchildren; and all will remember her favorite refrain, ‘jangle gently dear.’”
The family will receive friends at the Graham Funeral Home in Rye on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at The Church of the Resurrection on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person. To view the livestream link, log on Mrs. Reville’s obituary page on www.grahamfuneralhomerye.com. Interment will follow at Holy Mount Cemetery in Eastchester.
