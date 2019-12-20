Mary Yano Fujimoto, born Oct. 24, 1925, died Dec. 17 in San Diego, California, at age 94.
She and her surviving husband Dr. George I. Fujimoto, age 99, lived in Scarsdale from 1957 for almost 40 years. Together the couple fought for civil rights and protested the Vietnam War. Mrs. Fujimoto was employed at the Scarsdale Medical Center working closely with Dr. Herman Tarnower and Dr. Marvin Lipman.
At age 16, Mrs. Fujimoto’s social studies teacher inspired her to stand up as a proud Japanese American born in Los Angeles while living incarcerated at Manzanar — the largest American concentration camp in 1942.
After buying a cardboard suitcase from Montgomery Ward mail order, she left for Philadelphia with the help of the Quakers — never being allowed to return to her incarcerated family until the end of World War II. Her family said this never embittered her; instead she dedicated herself to protecting civil liberties for all, and filled her life loving and caring with great joy for all who crossed her path.
Mrs. Fujimoto is survived by her daughter Tara, her sons Dr. Gary Fujimoto and Brad Fujimoto, and her husband of 70 years, George Fujimoto, a retired professor of biochemistry at Einstein College of Medicine.
