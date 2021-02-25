Former Scarsdale resident Maryel Locke died on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. She was 94.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 27, 1926 to Burnham and Eleanor Finney, she grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and Scarsdale, and graduated from Radcliffe College in 1947.
In Scarsdale, Ms. Locke’s parents were active and influential in village affairs for many years. Her father served as editor and publisher of The Scarsdale Inquirer after he retired from his career at McGraw-Hill in 1964. He and his wife Eleanor were recipients of the Scarsdale Bowl in 1978 and 1983, respectively.
From 1964 to 1971, Ms. Locke was editor of the Radcliffe Quarterly, which published the poetry of Pulitzer Prize winners Anne Sexton and Maxine Kumin. As a close friend of Anne Sexton, Ms. Locke later wrote “Anne Sexton Remembered,” an essay that appeared in “Rossetti to Sexton: Six Poets at Texas” (1992).
Ms. Locke also published an influential medical article by Dr. Oliver Cope, titled, “Breast Cancer: Has the Time Come for a Less Mutilating Treatment?” The article contributed to a shift in medical practice away from routine radical mastectomies for women with breast cancer. The work of and interactions between Dr. Cope and Ms. Locke are featured in a book, “The Breast Cancer Wars.”
Ms. Locke married Edward French, with whom she had four sons. After a divorce in 1956, she married Dudley Hartung in 1957 and had one son. In 1970, she married for a third and final time to Laurence S. Locke, a noted Worker’s Compensation attorney.
She earned a JD from Boston College Law School in 1972 and later joined her husband’s law firm Petkun & Locke, where she specialized in family law. During that time, she was director of Boston NOW Legal Referral Services, a member of the board of delegates to the Massachusetts Bar Association and a member of the board of editors for the Boston Bar Journal.
Ms. Locke co-edited “Jean-Luc Godard’s Hail Mary: Women and the Sacred in Film” (1993) with Charles Warren, and served as secretary for Friends of Film Committee at the Museum of Fine Arts, taught film at Harvard Institute For Learning in Retirement, served as vice president of Center Screen at Harvard and was a board member of Boston Film and Video.
Ms. Locke was an advocate for the arts and reveled in live performances. She bought tickets for her extended family to experience modern dance, ballet, jazz, film and theater. She donated to The Celebrity Series, Boston Ballet and Museum of Fine Arts.
Ms. Locke was predeceased by Larry Locke, her husband of 36 years, brother Paul Finney and stepson Jim Locke. She is survived by five sons: Robert French (Francine), Thomas French, Gregory French (Evelyn), Daniel French (Rosann) and Paul Hartung (Kay); stepdaughter Nancy Meyer; stepson David Locke; lifelong family friend Judy Nutting; 10 grandchildren: Conor French, Jesse French, Jonathan French, Derek French, Nicole French, Megan Marcelin, Zoe French, Ai Zhen Tung, Emily Hartung, Miles Hartung; and three great-grandchildren, as well as two nephews and a niece.
A memorial service will be held once the coronavirus has subsided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.