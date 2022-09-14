Maxfield B. Brown

Edgemont High School alumnus Maxfield Barrett Brown died Aug. 27 in Litchfield, Connecticut, at age 23 surrounded by his family.
Born in New York on Jan. 11,1999, he grew up in Edgemont and Stamford, Connecticut. He was a third-generation graduate of Edgemont, Class of 2017. He lived in Denver, Colorado, a place he loved for the people, the mountains and the music, according to his family.
“In his brief life, Max brought light, joy, laughter and kindness into every space he entered … He was adventurous and giving, curious and questioning, insightful and empathetic. He lived with a full heart, embracing all,” said his family.
Max is survived by his “loving and forever heartbroken family”: his mother Alix Mellis Brown, father Jim Brown, brother Jack and sister Charlotte; grandparents Peter and Susan Mellis; uncle Mike and aunt Martha Lee Mellis, cousins Bradley, Will and Eve; aunts Kelly and Jeanette Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Max’s honor to the Brain Tumor Network and The Sky’s The Limit Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.