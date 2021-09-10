Michael David Greenberg, beloved husband of Valerie Greenberg and father of Jonathan, Matthew and Zoe Greenberg, passed away on Sept. 1, at the age of 55, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
“Though cancer ultimately won this battle, Michael won the war of life,” his family said. He was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, who “treasured these relationships and was steadfast in his love, loyalty and generosity to all those who were lucky enough to live within the golden circle of his admiration and affection,” said his family, adding that he was “filled with curiosity about the world, loved nothing more than a good argument about politics, had an irreverent and incisive sense of humor, and an endless appetite for fun — whether it was playing Scrabble, tennis or chess with his children, coaching Little League, traveling with his family, or enjoying a good meal and a fine bottle of wine.”
Mr. Greenberg was also an accomplished professional. After graduating from Wesleyan University with honors in the College of Letters, and the Boston University School of Law, he practiced commercial real estate law for 12 years in Philadelphia and New York, before founding his own law firm and Level Group, a real estate brokerage firm, in 2004. The latter grew to include several hundred commercial and residential agents. Just a few years ago, despite his diagnosis, Mr. Greenberg began a multiyear real estate development project that he shepherded through to an enormously successful completion, with bids for its sale ironically due on the day he died, according to his family.
Along with his business partner, Larry Link, Mr. Greenberg was the Bowery Mission’s 2016 honoree. He also served on the board of directors of Riverspring Health, where he was involved in the oversight of its 32-acre senior housing campus in Riverdale, New York, anchored by the Hebrew Home and hundreds of units of affordable and market rate senior housing which Riverspring is developing across New York City.
Mr. Greenberg always admonished the people he cared about to face their fears and to live their lives without reservation, his family said. “He lived by his own advice, extraordinarily brave in the face of a terrifying diagnosis, choosing to keep his condition private and eschewing words of consolation so he could continue pursuing his dreams with his characteristic optimism and steadfast resolve,” they said, adding, “He will be forever missed by his family and friends.”
Memorial donations can be made to Riverspring Health at riverspringliving.org/donate/.
