Michael T. McDermott

Former Scarsdale Middle School principal Michael Thomas McDermott died April 28 following a long illness with his wife, sister and sister-in-law at his side.
He lived in Rockland County, New York, at the time of his death.
Mr. McDermott had a rewarding 29-year career with the Scarsdale Union Free School District, a place he loved and respected. In 1988, he was appointed assistant principal of Scarsdale High School, where he developed the Scarsdale Teachers Institute program for peer coaching, as well as the team-teaching approach to ninth, 10th and 11th grade skills program. After six years as the assistant principal at Scarsdale High School, Mr. McDermott was appointed Scarsdale Middle School principal in 1994, a position he held for the remaining 23 years of a successful administrative career. He was also very involved in policy making with the New York State Education Department, as well as the local and state administrators' unions. He retired in 2017.
Mr. McDermott was born on Sept. 28, 1950 to Elizabeth Culhane and Francis "Bill" McDermott in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Upon the relocation of his family from Williamsport to Trumbull, Connecticut, Mr. McDermott graduated from the St. Ambrose School (K-9) in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and was a 1968 graduate of Trumbull High School.
He was Jesuit educated, graduating in 1972 from Georgetown University, earning bachelors’ degrees in English and Theology. He also completed graduate studies in South Asian languages and civilization at the University of Chicago until program funding was terminated. He then matriculated at Fairfield University and, in 1979, earned a master’s degree in counseling. In 1988, he earned a certificate in educational administration from Pace University.
He began his career as an educator at Notre Dame High School, West Haven, Connecticut, where he taught religious studies, American studies and psychology. He was later appointed assistant principal for personnel at Notre Dame, which launched his career in educational administration. In 1984, he accepted a position at Bishop Grimes High School, East Syracuse, New York, where he was appointed the first lay principal of the school. It was there that he met Nadine, whom he married on July 25, 1987. He then moved on and was appointed principal of the St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol, Connecticut, where he established Academic Review and Discipline Review boards. He served as chairman of the Religious Studies Department there and was also a member of the Academic Review Board, a body that formulated policy for academic departments.
His family said he was a man of many talents and excelled in everything he set out to do. He was a self-taught and passionate chef, showing great skill in the kitchen, and was known for producing some amazing Italian meals, his favorite. He took great pride and enjoyment in cooking meals and hosting parties for his many friends and relatives. He also loved pop culture, reading and gardening, and was an avid golfer, as well as a wine connoisseur. Together with his wife Nadine, they spent the last several winters at their Greenacres, Florida, residence, and traveled over the years to several European and Caribbean countries, as well as several American cities.
Mr. McDermott is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nadine C. Albanese-McDermott of Gloversville, New York. His family said they were a loving, loyal and devoted couple and “it was simply a match made in heaven.”
A beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, colleague and friend, Mr. McDermott is also survived by his older sister, Alice Chrystal of Weatogue, Connecticut, and his younger brother, Patrick (Darlene) McDermott of Minnesota; a cousin, Mary Borthwick of New Hope, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law Attorney Michael M. Albanese (Kimberly) and William P. Albanese; sister-in-law Nanette J. Albanese; nieces Gabriella P. Morrey, Courtney and Kelsey McDermott; nephews Jordan Albanese (Alison) and Luke Albanese, as well as one grandniece, Kylie McDermott. He is preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth and Bill McDermott, as well as his nephew, Justin M. Albanese, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A wake and prayer service was held Monday, May 1. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. and mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, South Main Street, Gloversville, New York, which will be livestreamed. His burial will follow immediately and take place at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Route 29, Johnstown, New York.
In memory and honor of Michael T. McDermott, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
To view the funeral mass on May 3, go to https://www.facebook.com/ChurchoftheHolySpiritGloversville/.
— This article is based on the obituary published on Legacy.com by Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home Inc., West Nyack on April 29, 2023.
