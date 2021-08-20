Morgan L. Miller, of Palm Beach, Florida, former resident of Scarsdale, died Aug. 17. He was 98 years old.
A son of Harry and Belle Miller, Mr. Miller graduated from New Rochelle High School at age 16. His studies at Lehigh University were interrupted when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, then attended midshipman’s school at Swarthmore and served as an officer on a tank landing ship in the South Pacific.
After returning to Lehigh and graduating in 1948, Mr. Miller worked in the garment industry and, within a few years, owned a fashion business. During this time, he met the love of his life, Marjorie, then a student at Sarah Lawrence College. They married in 1952 and settled in Scarsdale, where they lived until recently.
In 1958, Mr. Miller joined National Spinning Co. Inc., a U.S. producer of textile and consumer products. He retained the title of chairman emeritus until his last day. His keen insights, financial acumen and market sense helped keep the company strong.
Mr. Miller served in many volunteer leadership roles but was particularly fond of his association with Beth Israel/Continuum (now Mount Sinai Hospital). He also dedicated time to serve at Westchester Reform Temple, HUC-JIR and other causes. According to his family, the kindness Mr. Miller quietly showed to relatives, friends, small business owners, co-workers and even the occasional stranger was notable. He was “an exemplar in his embrace of life and health. He enjoyed exercise, fresh air and healthy foods until the end of his life,” his family said.
Among his proudest achievements was completing the New York City Marathon at ages 58 and 60. Scarsdale residents could almost set their watches by him running or walking past their homes over the years. Close friends, current events, nonfiction, humor, sports and great songs were among his passions. Mr. Miller and his wife lit up many a dance floor, dressed sharply and were “clearly still mad about each other,” said his family. They noted that he “truly cared about people, but particularly his family.”
Besides Marjorie, Mr. Miller is survived by his daughters Betsy (Stuart Sucherman), Amy (Richard Miller) and Cindy; his son Bob (Debra Miller) of Scarsdale; and grandchildren Jessica, Lindsay, Max, Mathieu, David and Ellie.
The family offers gratitude to Mr. Miller’s caregivers, his assistant Sharon Johnson and treasured friends. Funeral on Aug. 20 will be private.
