Nancy Beryl (Self) Formato

Former Scarsdale resident Nancy Beryl (née Self) Formato died May 28. She was 82.
Born on April 3, 1941 to Lillian and Albert Self and raised in Athens, New York, her family said she was known for her “radiant beauty, effervescent personality and undeniable warmth,” which earned her numerous beauty pageant crowns, from Albany’s Tulip Queen to Miss New York State — and a top spot in the Miss USA Pageant in 1966.
A scholarship at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts brought her to Manhattan, where she became a fashion and runway model before turning to publishing at The New Yorker magazine.
But her true pride, passion and joy were her family and friends, who said they “cherish the light and laughter that Nancy brought to every conversation and the love she bestowed on every relationship.”
Mrs. Formato is survived by her children, Jill Andruss and Austin Formato of Scarsdale; their spouses, Jim Andruss and Alicia Formato; and grandchildren, Abigail and William Andruss; and by the friends with whom she has remained close throughout the years.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 4 from 2-6 p.m. with eulogies beginning at 5 p.m. at Westchester Funeral Home Inc., 190 Main St., Eastchester.
