Longtime Scarsdale resident Nancy K. Horncastle, a former administrative assistant in the guidance and counseling office at Scarsdale High School, died March 24 at age 79.
Born April 14, 1942, in New York City to Emanuel and Rosalind Kirschenbaum, she attended public school in the city before moving to White Plains with her parents and older brother, Stephen, where she attended White Plains High School.
While a student at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, she met Raymond Horncastle, a student at nearby College of the Holy Cross. They both had the same circle of friends, and eventually the boy from Crestwood, New York, and the girl from White Plains, dated, fell in love and married in 1963. They remained married for 43 years, until Raymond’s death in 2006.
Mrs. Horncastle spent her early years as a preschool teacher as she and Raymond started their life together in Riverdale, New York. Within two years, they moved north to the suburbs of Westchester County and eventually settled in Scarsdale, where they lived for 17 years and raised two sons, Court and Mark, who realized, early in life, there was a “right way to do things” and that way was “Nancy’s way,” her family said, adding that Mrs. Horncastle was “loving and compassionate” while always remaining “clear in her expectations and how to reach them.” For that, Court and Mark said they are “eternally grateful.”
Mrs. Horncastle was a tireless worker for many years in the guidance office at SHS, where she continued as a volunteer after her retirement. After relocating with her husband to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1996, Mrs. Horncastle volunteered at the Assistance League of the Triangle Area in the Thrift Shop and over the years she knitted hundreds of scarves and hats for deserving children.
Aside from knitting, Mrs. Horncastle was an avid needle pointer, reader, gardener and world traveler. Even in her later years, at times against the advice of her sons, she traveled to Egypt, Jordan and Russia. Her few lazy moments per week were spent reading the Sunday New York Times in bed.
Her family said her later years were “happily spent” in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at her new home in the Sea Tower condominiums, which she described as “like a college dorm.” Her family said they are “so grateful for the lifetime friends she made there over the last seven years.”
In Fort Lauderdale, Mrs. Horncastle devoted considerable time volunteering at St. Mark’s Episcopal School, which her three youngest grandchildren attended. She was a classroom assistant, seamstress for the drama productions and librarian at the school. In 2019, she earned “Grandparent of the Year,” an award the school created to honor her.
Mrs. Horncastle is survived by her sons Court and wife Holly, Mark and wife Lorena, and her beloved grandchildren Brian, Mallory, Walker, Emma, Audrey and George.
Her family suggested honoring Mrs. Horncastle by contributing to St. Mark’s Episcopal School, 1750 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 (saintmarks.com/give-now) or to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.
