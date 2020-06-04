Nancy L. Roth, Episcopal priest, author, spiritual director, dancer, musician and avid gardener, who found her calling by combining all of these passions, died of stroke complications on May 9 at her home in Oberlin, Ohio. She was 84.
Born March 30, 1936 to Robert and Gertrude Moore, she grew up in Scarsdale and remained there after college, marrying Robert Roth, organist and choirmaster at St. James the Less Church in 1959. They raised two sons and relocated to Oberlin in 1991.
Mrs. Roth was on the staff of Trinity Church on Wall Street, taught meditation at Manhattan Plaza in New York City, and was a program coordinator at Holy Cross Monastery in West Park, New York. For many years she was on the staff at Christ Church, Oberlin, and the CREDO project. She served as Chaplain to the Spouses, House of Bishops, and was an affiliate scholar at Oberlin College. She also served as an interim priest in the parish of St. Andrews, Elyria, Ohio.
An author of 13 books, Mrs. Roth focused on spirituality, meditation, music, the Earth and children. Among her publications were “Grounded In Love” (2008), a spiritual call to environmental action, “Organic Prayer” (1993), “A New Christian Yoga” (1989), and “We Sing Of God: A Hymnal For Children” (1989), co-authored with her husband, Robert.
Her diverse training included piano studies at Juilliard, B.A. from Oberlin College and M.Div. cum laude from General Theological Seminary. She was awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree, honoris causa, from the seminary in 2010.
According to her family, Mrs. Roth never stopped dancing, whether in ballet class, liturgical dance, teaching creative movement for children, or dancing in her heart, watching the playful wildlife inhabiting her beautiful backyard. They said she was “loved by flora and fauna unconditionally.”
“From her early days as a piano teacher and accompanist, harpsichordist, triangle-striker and member of the choir, to the music in her eyes when discussing her family and friends, her heart never stopped singing. And we hope her garden never stops growing,” said her family.
Mrs. Roth is survived by her husband Robert; sons Christopher, a writer and editor, and Michael, a violinist; grandchildren Gabriel and Anna; daughter-in-law Sarah; and brothers Robert and Philip Moore.
In lieu of flowers, the Roths ask that donations be made to the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
