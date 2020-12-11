Narendra Valada of Scarsdale died Dec. 3.
Born in India to Alavandar and Sridevi Valada on Dec. 21, 1965, he was a lead developer and DevOps engineer at Dun and Bradstreet, and was incredibly passionate about his work, according to his family. He lived a “vibrant and active” life with his family in New York for more than 25 years and they said his “curiosity and constant thirst for knowledge was limitless and always recognized by those around him.” They said he could always be found reading a new book and was constantly learning.
Mr. Valada is survived by his wife Vidya and two children, Aditi and Varun. He was always a role model, constant pillar of support, and pioneer for his entire extended family, they said, and he was always there for his family’s key moments of life. His wisdom and guidance will be missed, said his family, noting that he was a “wonderful husband and a loving father.”
Funeral services were scheduled for close family and friends at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry.
Contributions may be made to The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund (https://bit.ly/2VUW6vU) or the National Park Foundation (https://bit.ly/37IdCsM).
A celebration of Mr. Valada’s life will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence visit Edwardsdowdle.com.
