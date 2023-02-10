Nick Hambas, a past resident of Scarsdale and Edgemont, died Jan. 17, in Brooklyn, New York. He was 67.
Born Nicholas Christopher Steven Hambas to Claire Belle (Galas) Hambas and Steven Hambas, he was raised in Brooklyn as their only son, and middle child along with his two sisters and his dog, Holiday.
An early career move with clientele spanning from 125th Street in Manhattan to Saratoga Springs, New York, created the need for Mr. Hambas’ relocation to Yorktown Heights in Westchester County before moving south to the communities of Edgemont and Scarsdale for the next two decades where he raised his children: Kristin, Nicholas, Kristopher, Kyle, Kory-Michael and Noelle-Nicole with his former wife and mother of his children, Scarsdale resident Martie Marsala. Mr. Hambas returned to Brooklyn in 2006.
He is predeceased by his son Kristopher, and his father and mother.
He is survived by his daughters: Kristin and Noelle-Nicole Hambas of Scarsdale; his sons: Chip (Nicholas) Hambas and daughter Lily of Greenwich, Connecticut; Kyle and Heather Hambas and daughter Mila of New York City; Kory-Michael and Laura Hambas of Scarsdale; his sisters: Elizabeth (Hambas) and Ronald Giambrone of Old Bridge, New Jersey, and Mary (Hambas) Castiglione of Staten Island; along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
His family said he was “loved and will be missed by many.”
