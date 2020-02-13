Dr. Nicolette Moucha, who was born July 9, 1938, died Feb. 11. She was 81.
Dr. Moucha graduated from the Carol Davila Medical School in Bucharest, Romania, practiced for 18 years as a pediatrician there, and then, after residency at Albert Einstein-Montefiore Psychiatry, was an attending psychiatrist with teaching appointment at the New York Medical College Crisis Intervention Team, on staff at NYP-Cornell Psychiatry and in private practice in Scarsdale since 1984. She was the psychiatrist on staff at Lawrence Hospital since 1985.
She is survived by her husband, Remus, daughter Oana, son Calin, daughter-in-law Emily, son-in-law Emanuel and three grandchildren, Jack, Clarisse and Sophie. Dr. Remus Moucha is a former emergency room director at Lawrence Hospital, Dr. Oana Hantar is an internist on the Lawrence Hospital staff and Dr. Calin Moucha is an orthopedist at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Her family said Dr. Moucha’s graciousness would forever be remembered.
Visitation at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes at 824 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale, will be held Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m., while the funeral will be Feb. 15, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. The graveside service will be Feb. 15 from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. at Kensico Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. Moucha can be made to New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital’s Cancer Center. You can use a laptop or desktop to donate — iPhones do not work. Checks may be made payable to NYP Lawrence Hospital, in memory of Nicolette Moucha, MD, in memo line, and sent to 55 Palmer Ave., PH4, Bronxville, NY 10708; or contact Rosanne at 914-787-5003 for questions or to donate via credit card.
