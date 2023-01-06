Former longtime Scarsdale resident Olga Toll died peacefully Jan. 3 at her home in Pompano Beach, Florida. She was 96.
She was born Sept. 13, 1926 to Lester and Malvina (Cohen) Mendell. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur (Buddy) Toll, son Lawrence, and brothers Edward and Oliver Mendell.
Her family said Mrs. Toll was admired for her strong organizational skills, conscientious meticulous planning, steadfast determination, reliability and optimism, which assisted her in her numerous volunteer work and charitable activities. “Most of all, she will be remembered for her love and loyalty to her family and friends [and] she will be greatly missed by all,” they said.
Her survivors include sons David (Marce) of Florida and Stanley (Julie) of Texas, six grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, sisters-in-law Renee (Edward) and Shelly (Oliver) Mendell, and many nephews and nieces.
A private service and funeral will be held in New York for her immediate family. They suggest contributions can be made to your favorite charity in remembrance of Olga Toll.
