Longtime Edgemont resident Pamela Oppenheim, 81, of New York died peacefully Oct. 15 in her home, after a long illness.
Born on May 26, 1941 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to B. Peter Gold and Clara Gold, she attended Vaile-Dean High School and then Mount Holyoke College where she majored in American Studies. She later earned a master's degree in special education and spent many years teaching in the public schools in Ardsley.
Mrs. Oppenheim lived with her family in Edgemont for more than 30 years, beginning in 1977. Her family said she would be remembered for her “unwavering devotion to her professional life, friends and family.”
Mrs. Oppenheim is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mel Oppenheim, sons Chris and Peter, and grandchildren Sebastien, Kata and Antoinette. According to her family, she had dear friends during her life and deep connections with extended family, including Mpiko and his family, and family of her previous husband, Martin.
