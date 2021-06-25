Patricia Dumke Thomas

Former Scarsdale resident Patricia (LaRosa) Dumke Thomas died June 18 at Artis Senior Living in North Branford, Connecticut. She was 90.
Born in the Bronx on Feb. 17, 1931 to Ignatius J. and Henrietta A. LaRosa, she grew up in Pelham Manor, New York and graduated from Hollins College in Virginia. She married William E. Dumke Sr. on June 30, 1955.
Mrs. Dumke raised her family in Scarsdale, and lived in the village from 1967 to 1998, where she worked as a real estate agent at Julia B. Fee. When she was not busy finding the perfect buyer for the perfect house in Scarsdale, Mrs. Dumke loved attending concerts and art exhibits in New York City, and her family said she was known for her “panache” in fashion as well as decorating.
After the couple retired to Stonington, Connecticut, Mrs. Dumke became a docent at the Lyman Allen Museum in New London. Sadly, Mr. Dumke died in April 2001.
In 2006, Mrs. Dumke met and married Gordon A. Thomas, splitting time between their homes in Stonington and West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and continuing to enjoy music, art, lectures and traveling.
Most importantly, her family said, Mrs. Dumke Thomas loved being a mother. “She put her heart and soul into it, dedicating herself to her family, creating a home life built on love and commitment,” they said.
Mrs. Dumke Thomas was predeceased in death by her parents, as well as Bill Dumke and Gordon Thomas, and her siblings, John LaRosa and Janet (LaRosa) Hohn. She is survived by her five children: William Dumke Jr. and his wife Kelley Gipson of Charlestown, Rhode Island; John Dumke and his wife Kristina of Westport, Connecticut; Andrea McDonald and her husband Brian of Stamford, Connecticut; Leslie Dumke of New Haven, Connecticut; and Sarah Dumke of Bellevue, Washington; as well as nine grandchildren: Allison and Haley Dumke; Henry and William Dumke; Robert, Lanning (nee McDonald) Ardente and Patrick McDonald; Elizabeth and Katherine Walters; and one great-granddaughter, Camilla Ardente.
In keeping with her generous spirit, her family suggests donations be made in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
