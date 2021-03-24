Patricia Freije, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died March 22. She was 91.
Born in Queens on Oct. 3, 1929, she grew up in Rockville Center and received her bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.
She married Albert Freije on Jan. 15, 1955; they were married 58 years.
Mrs. Freije worked as a teacher before she raised her family. She enjoyed reading, knitting, Bible study, bridge, baking, Jeopardy, walks around the village circle, volunteer work, sarcasm and spending time with her family. She was also actively involved at the bread table at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church of Scarsdale and the HOPE soup kitchen in New Rochelle.
Mrs. Freije is survived by her siblings Dolores and Robert, daughter Elizabeth, grandchildren Christian, Samantha and Christina, and other family and friends.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Albert, her brother Richard, and children Kathy and Steven.
Mrs. Freije’s family said they wish to thank Immaculate Heart of Mary, St, Pius Church, St. James the Less, and all of those who made her life special. Memorial donations may be made to HOPE Community Services in New Rochelle.
