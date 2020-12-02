Former Scarsdale resident Patricia Kenny Coulter died Nov. 26 in Southbury, Connecticut. She was 90 years old.
Born in New York City on June 25, 1930 to the late Thomas and Rose Kenny, she graduated from Good Counsel Academy in White Plains. She worked as an executive assistant for Allstate Insurance in Manhattan for many years, where she met her husband, John J. Coulter.
After the couple married, they resided in the Bronx. They had two children, John Jr. and Susanne, and moved the family to Mrs. Coulter’s hometown of Scarsdale in 1972, where she served as a librarian at two of Scarsdale’s elementary schools over the years.
Mrs. Coulter was a devoted parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, singing in its choir for nearly two decades, and was a member and president of St. Veronica's Guild, a Catholic charity that organizes fundraisers for the less fortunate.
In 1993, Mrs. Coulter moved to Heritage Village in Southbury, Connecticut, where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was an active volunteer in the community, particularly helping elderly residents. She worshiped at the Sacred Heart Church, where she also sang in the choir until she was 80 years old.
Mrs. Coulter is survived by her son John Coulter (Dana); her daughter Susanne Coulter Smith (Charles); her grandchildren Pierce Smith, Emily Smith, Grayson Smith, Quinn Coulter, Brian Coulter and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Walter Kenny, Timothy Kenny, Rosemarie Kenny Weber and Peter Kenny.
Mrs. Coulter will be buried in a private ceremony at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York. The Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury has been entrusted with the arrangements. A ceremony to honor the celebration of Mrs. Coulter’s life will be held in Southbury sometime in 2021. To leave a message of remembrance, visit CarpinoCares.com.
