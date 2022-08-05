Patricia Pieper Wessel
Patricia Pieper Wessel died at home in Scarsdale on Aug. 1.
Born Feb. 17, 1926, in Brooklyn to Herbert and Florence Pieper, she grew up in Edgemont and attended The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, then went on to graduate from Wheaton College. She lived the rest of her life in Scarsdale, where she raised three children and worked in the office of Scarsdale pediatrician Dr. Rod Richards, the Westchester Council on Alcoholism, and as a “beloved” library aide at Scarsdale High School, where she “relished being around the students,” according to her family. She retired at 88, and even then she missed the work, they said.
“Patty had a wry sense of humor, was fiercely independent, and lived a very active life on her own terms,” her family said, and “she enjoyed the company of others and was always eager to hear their stories.”
According to her family, church was a big part of her life, both spiritually and socially, as a member of the Church of St. James the Less in Scarsdale and for a time of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Ardsley. She sang in the choir and served on the vestry and altar guild.
Mrs. Wessel had a lifelong love of travel and particularly adored Cape Cod and the Caribbean, her family said. In later years she traveled around the globe, typically with a close friend or her sister. She was also a fan of the arts, including theater, dance, music, movies and Broadway musicals.
“Patty seemed younger than her years all the way into old age,” said her family. “She cherished her friends and relished spending time with them whether it be going to lunch, attending a movie, or visiting the city.”
Mrs. Wessel was predeceased by her former husband David Wessel, her sister Phyllis MacPherson and daughter Karen Wessel Marcus. She is survived by her sons, Peter Wessel of Tuckahoe, and Mark Wessel (Eleanne Roosenburg) of Acton, Massachusetts. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Austin Marcus (Holland Millure) of Pittsburgh; Esme Wessel of Asheville, North Carolina; and Phoebe Wessel of Florence, Massachusetts.
A funeral service will be held at St. James the Less at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, followed by light refreshments in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggested donations in Mrs. Wessel’s honor to the Humane Society of Westchester.
