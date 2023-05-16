Patricia S. Colella

Patricia "Pat" S. Colella, of Scarsdale, died Thursday, May 11, after two years of living with stage-4 pancreatic cancer. She had just turned 60 on April 21.
Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, to the late Joan H. Simons Constantikes-Agnew and the late George D. Constantikes, she grew up in Westport, Connecticut. She received a bachelor’s degree in history from Harvard University, where she played field hockey for Harvard’s Division 1 team, and she received a J.D. degree from Georgetown University. In 1992, she joined the New York Legal Aid Society, where she had a career for more than 30 years in the Juvenile Rights, Appeals Division.
She married attorney Frank Colella in 1992, and their daughter Katharine (“Katie”) Emily was born in 1995. Ms. Colella chaired the Scarsdale Congregational Church Outreach Committee and created the Interfaith Coalition Against Gun Violence. She worked for a Scarsdale gun violence awareness proclamation during Gun Violence Awareness (Wear Orange) Week. She volunteered for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, becoming state deputy chapter lead for membership. She was active in Scarsdale’s education issues, and, as a young parent, enjoyed coaching her daughter's softball team.
Her family said she loved listening to music — especially James Taylor — watching movies, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and eating Greek food. She was passionate about supporting her daughter Katie, who is in her third year at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.
Her family said Ms. Colella was very grateful to her sister Amy for creating a MealTrain, which provided continuous support, and enabled her to share updates and stay connected with her family and friends following her diagnosis.
Ms. Colella is survived by her husband of 31 years Frank; daughter Katie; sisters Andrea (Miguel) Torres, Christina (Piers) Lawrence, Amy Claire Constantikes, stepsister Eleanor (Dale) Kotler; stepfather Bruce Agnew; brother-in-law Renato Colella; sister-in-law Rose Marie Cricchio; niece Alexa Torres; nephews Peter Colella, Miguel Torres, George Tatum and Forrest Tatum.
Her family said she spent her career helping the most vulnerable members of our society. “She’ll be remembered for her bright smile, wonderful hugs, compassion, eloquence and fun-loving spirit,” they said.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Edwin Bennett Funeral Home in Scarsdale. A service will be held Thursday, May 18, 11 a.m., at Scarsdale Congregational Church, with burial to follow at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla.
Donations can be made to the Moms Demand Action’s New York chapter, or to Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research.
