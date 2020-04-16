Longtime Scarsdale resident Paul C. Sved, an engineering graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), died of COVID-19 on April 10.
Born in Budapest, Hungary on May 21, 1935 to Klari and Andor Sved, he survived World War II in one of Raoul Wallenberg’s Swedish safe houses in Budapest. His father and uncle, who had helped feed fellow Jews, were murdered by the Nazis supported by the Arrow Cross, the Hungarian fascist party. The German officer in charge spared women and children, but had the men shot and tossed into the Danube River. While in the safe house, the young Mr. Sved’s knack for engineering was already evident. Out of curiosity he dismantled the military phone connecting the house to Nazi headquarters, a feat that could have resulted in summary execution. Fortunately, the phone was quickly reassembled.
After the war, Mr. Sved and his mother went to Switzerland. While waiting for a U.S. visa, he was sent to boarding school in England. After being admitted to the U.S., he and his mother joined a paternal uncle and his family on Bridge Farm in Avon, New York.
Upon completing his engineering degree at RPI, Paul was a ski instructor in Denver, Colorado, before taking on a job with the American firm, Gates Rubber, and moving to Brussels, Belgium. Upon his return to the U.S., Mr. Sved met his future wife Beverley — also an RPI graduate — while working in the marketing/engineering department of IBM in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They were married in 1971 and lived for several years in Montclair, New Jersey, and Paris, France, before moving to Scarsdale in 1988, shortly before retiring from IBM.
Mr. Sved had recently relocated to Kendal on Hudson, a retirement community in Sleepy Hollow, New York.
His family said he was known for his “understated kindness and readiness to be of help to the less fortunate.” They said he was an avid skier, hiker and cyclist, and was in “exceptional physical shape until his fatal encounter with the coronavirus.”
Mr. Sved was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Beverley (Dahmer) Sved, who served as mayor of Scarsdale in 2003 to 2005 and was the recipient of the 2018 Scarsdale Bowl Award.
He is survived by his cousins Charles Guttmann, Marietta Pritchard, Doris Ablard in the U.S., and George Sved in Spain and many other relatives and friends, including Jennifer, Jonathan and Katie Ablard; David, Michael and Will Pritchard in the U.S.; Richard Steiner, Margaret Guy, Mary Steiner and Anne Streather in England and Scotland, as well as his goddaughter Anne Cnops in Italy, godson Justin Lukach in the U.S., and Christina, Tania and Alex de Auer of Toronto, Canada and Dubai, UE.
Arrangements for a memorial service at a later time have yet to be determined.
Paul was my mother's cousin. He was a kind man. A survivor. I learned a great deal from him about how to live a good life. He'll be missed. Jonathan Ablard, Ithaca NY
My dear, kind friend and neighbor Paul is the first friend of mine who has passed from this horrible virus. I am so saddened. Paul and his wife, Mayor Bev, were such amazing and committed volunteers who served our Village tirelessly for so many years. Paul was so proud of Bev when she was appropriately honored with the Scarsdale Bowl a few years ago. Our Village has lost a true mensch. I thank the many health care workers in our Village and elsewhere who are fighting so hard to treat those who are infected and to research and find a cure and vaccine as quickly as possible. Paul, rest peacefully with your beloved Bev. Your friend, Bob Berg.
