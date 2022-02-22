Paul Gliatta of Scarsdale died Feb. 15 at the age of 59 in Charleston, South Carolina, with his family at his side.
Born in the Bronx on Oct. 5, 1962, to Marilyn and Domenic Gliatta, he graduated from Fordham University and Fordham Law School, and found his life’s calling as a prosecutor, fighting for crime victims and their families.
According to his family, his Bronx roots inspired him to “dream big and work tirelessly to succeed” and he “gave his entire heart and soul to keeping people safe,” first in Chicago and eventually in Brooklyn in the Kings County district attorney’s office for more than 25 years. His legal victories included the conviction of a serial killer and a petition brief that successfully won in a U.S. Supreme Court ruling of 6-3.
Mr. Gliatta met “the love of his life,” Melissa Thomas, in Chicago when he was 27. The two enjoyed “the most beautiful marriage” for more than 30 years, according to family, who said the couple’s love for one another “resembled a fairytale.” The two were inseparable soul mates who spent each day in each other’s arms, and their marriage showed their two children, Mary and Charles, “what true love looked like.”
Paul and Melissa Gliatta raised their family in Scarsdale for 22 years. Mr. Gliatta was a coach of Scarsdale girls rec softball, Little League baseball and Scarsdale Youth Hockey. His family said his “greatest achievement in life was being a devoted father to his children, whom he adored more than life itself.”
He also loved music and enjoyed entertaining family and friends with both singing and playing the guitar. Mr. and Mrs. Gliatta had recently moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where they planned to start a new chapter of their lives.
His family said, “Paul led a life full of immense joy, as his caring heart positively impacted every person he ever met. Paul was a shining light in a world in desperate need of individuals like him. The world was undoubtedly a much brighter place with Paul in it. Paul was a selfless man whose empathetic heart devoted his life to others. A true force for good is now missing, and a loving man who transformed all our lives has been taken from us … [He] will be missed terribly by all who were lucky to have known him.”
Mr. Gliatta is survived by his wife Melissa; two children, Mary (Bill) and Charles (Shelby); his brother Stephen (Sonia) and sister Michelle (Benny); as well as nieces and nephews Amanda, Madison, Christina (Alfredo), Nicholas, Matthew, Isabella and Gianluca.
Visiting hours will be held at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home, 824 Scarsdale Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m., and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations can be made in Mr. Gliatta’s name to the charity Kids On Point, P.O. Box 2273, Charleston, SC 29413.
