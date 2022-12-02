Former Quaker Ridge School teacher Paul K. Schwarz of White Plains died Nov. 23 at Danbury Regional Hospice. He was 83.
Born Oct. 3, 1939, in White Plains, to Jane and Herbert Schwarz, he was a graduate of both Columbia College and Teachers College at Columbia University, and a U.S. Army veteran. He devoted his career to children — first as a high school English teacher, later as eighth grade English teacher at Quaker Ridge (before it became one of Scarsdale’s five elementary schools), where he created a broadcast journalism program, and was instrumental in establishing the public speaking program and directing the annual musical at Scarsdale Middle School. He also was a counselor and later head counselor for more than 20 years at Camp Winnebago, in Fayette, Maine, and as a reading buddy in the White Plains Public Schools.
“Paul was the consummate teacher and served as a mentor, role model and leader for thousands of young people,” his family said.
Following his official retirement, Mr. Schwarz had a second career serving his community, including at Aging in Place, Family Services of Westchester, the League of Women Voters, the White Plains Democratic City Committee, and serving on the board of the White Plains Library and as chairman of the board of Meals on Wheels of White Plains for 20 years, among many other commitments.
Mr. Schwarz was married 51 years to Barbara Wile Schwarz. He is survived by his children, Stephen Schwarz (Kristen Couse) of Brooklyn, and Susan Schwarz Vera (Luis Vera) of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and his grandchildren Wile Schwarz-Couse, Ignacio Vera Schwarz and Nari Vera Schwarz. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Schwarz, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, great-nephew, great-niece and “countless others who loved him,” said his family.
A memorial service is planned for Dec. 11 at noon at Congregation Kol Ami in White Plains. Donations in his memory may be made to the Paul K. Schwarz Memorial Research Grant through the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, the Winnebago Alumni Association, or Meals on Wheels of White Plains.
