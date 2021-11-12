Paul L. Sheehey, 73, of Hyde Park, New York, and formerly of Scarsdale, died Nov. 6 at home with his wife by his side.
Born May 29, 1948, in White Plains, he was the son of John and Joan Trautwein Sheehey. He received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree from Brown University.
Mr. Sheehey was an English literature teacher at Scarsdale High School for 37 years until his retirement in 2016, a job his family said he truly loved. In his retirement, he worked at Fordham University until 2019.
A member of the Metropolitan Opera, Mr. Sheehey loved the opera, art, architecture and travel. During his life, he had traveled and lived around the world, including in Laos and Iran.
On Nov. 16, 1978, in Tehran, Iran, he married the former Elisabeth Richards, and, in addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Philip Sheehey, of Baltimore, Maryland, and two cousins.
In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Sheehey’s funeral services and burial will be private in the Natural Burial Ground of Rhinebeck Cemetery, Rhinebeck, New York.
His family suggested memorial donations to Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or at doctorswithoutborders.org.
To send an online condolence, visit Mr. Sheehey’s obituary page at sweetsfuneralhome.com.
