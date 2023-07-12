Architect Peter A. Gisolfi died on June 15, at age 79, at the home he designed in Hastings in 1986.
He was known locally as his firm Peter Gisolfi Associates designed many key projects for Scarsdale's elementary, middle, and high schools, including the Scarsdale High School Athletic Center, the new library at SHS, the new wing at Quaker Ridge Elementary School and the expansion of Scarsdale Middle School.
Born on April 30, 1944, he graduated from Yale in 1966 with a B.A. in music (cum laude). At the University of Pennsylvania, he earned his M.Arch., architecture, in 1970, and his M.L.Arch., landscape architecture, in 1973. In 1974, he became a professor of architecture and landscape architecture, first at Columbia University, and then at the City College of New York.
In 1975, he founded Peter Gisolfi Associates, Architects and Landscape Architects, in Hastings. His award-winning firm’s projects included institutional buildings such as libraries, schools and colleges, as well as homes and landscaping. He authored more than 100 articles, as well as the books “Finding the Place of Architecture in the Landscape” (The Master Architect Series, 2008) and “Collaborative Library Design: From Planning to Impact” (ALA, 2018).
Mr. Gisolfi was a devoted Yale alumnus and a member of the Yale Club of New York City. He loved music; he played the piano and attended operas and concerts. Exercise (running and tennis) and nutrition were other passions. He loved Cape Cod and had a family home there that he designed.
Mr. Gisolfi was the brother of Mimi Gisolfi D’Aponte, Diana Gisolfi and Laurie Gisolfi Gilbert; the father of Claudia Gisolfi, Monica Gisolfi and Erin Gisolfi; and the grandfather of Naomi. He was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor Hayes Gisolfi and Anthony M. Gisolfi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in the name of Peter A. Gisolfi to the Foundation for City College (www.ccny.cuny.edu/giving).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.