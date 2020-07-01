Scarsdale High School graduate Peter Evan Freilich, 51, died June 23 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on October 31, 1968, he was the son of Richard and Lucille (Lops) Freilich. He was raised in Scarsdale, graduated from Villanova University with an accounting degree and shortly thereafter attained a law degree from the University of Akron School of Law.
Mr. Freilich began his professional career in 1996 at KPMG LLP in New York City, where he met his future wife Melissa Cafaro. Married Aug. 7, 1998 in New York City, the couple raised a family together in Rye. His wife and children meant everything to him, his family said. In addition to his love for his family, Mr. Freilich will be remembered for his love for basketball. His family said his knowledge of the game and desire to share his passion with others was extraordinary; they said everyone he impacted on the basketball court would forever know that “Coach Peter” is right there with them.
Mr. Freilich is survived by his wife Melissa; son Tyler; daughters Madison, Hannah, and Katherine; his mother Lucille; sister Julianne Manolakakis (Nick); nieces and nephew, and many others whom he held dear. He was predeceased by his father Richard. Donations in his memory may be made to pancan.org or calvaryhospital.org.
