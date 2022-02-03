Peter Lutz Philipps died Feb. 2 at his home in Scarsdale. He was 84.
Born in Leipzig, Germany, on April 18, 1937 to Helen and Arthur Philipps, he and his family fled in 1939 and landed in Cuba before finally arriving in the U.S. He was raised in the Rego Park section of Queens by his German family, which included two aunts and uncles. He attended Riverdale Country Day School and graduated with honors while playing football and lacrosse. In 1960 he graduated from Adelphi University and married the “love of his life,” Nancy Bratter.
The couple moved to White Plains for a couple of years and then, as their family expanded, they moved to Scarsdale, where Mr. Philipps lived for nearly 60 years.
His family said Mr. Philipps loved Neil Diamond; the Metropolitan Opera, of which he was a patron; and collecting glass. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed any sporting event he could attend, particularly ones where his kids or grandkids were involved. He also enjoyed going to football and lacrosse games with his sons and attended the NCAA Lacrosse Championship over Memorial Day Weekend 40 out of the last 43 years with his family and many friends.
His family said he “always had a smart mind and political view,” was a “voracious” reader and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years as a member of Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale.
Mr. Philipps survived many health issues over the years, according to his family, and was “very blessed” to be surrounded by friends of his and his late wife Nancy for more than 50 years.
Mr. Philipps is survived by his four children: Robert, Richard “Rippy” (Phyllis), Michael (Shari) and Suzanne Piccoli (Giuseppe), seven grandchildren, Mark, Harrison, Adam, Paige, Laine, Danielle and Sydney.
A virtual memorial will be held online Feb. 4 via Zoom at https://bit.ly/35NqRuQ
