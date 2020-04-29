Longtime resident of Scarsdale and Pound Ridge, Dr. Philip Jack Dworetzky, 90, passed away from COVID-19 on April 24 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Born on Dec. 27, 1929, to Leon and Francis Dworetzky of Yonkers, New York, he attended New York University, graduating in three years, and then completed his doctorate degree in dentistry, also at NYU.
Dr. Dworetzky married Florence Chachkes in 1953. They met after he crashed her Sweet 16 and were together for 67 years. Phil served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1956.
Dr. Dworetzky built a distinguished practice in Scarsdale, serving the community for almost 50 years with his skill, charming disposition and quick wit, said his family. He was also an inventor of dental impression material and built a successful business as an owner of Crown Delta. He was a longtime member of Bet Am Shalom in Scarsdale and Bet Torah in Mount Kisco. He was a master of crossword puzzles and with his dexterous hands built a country house with friends that he shared with family for decades.
Dr. Dworetzky is survived by Florence, his wife of 67 years; his brother Edward Dworetzky, four children and their spouses, Beth Dworetzky (Kevin), Alan Dworetzky (Ann), Steven Dworetzky (Barbara), and Vicki Elkins (Jay) along with eight grandchildren: Zachary, Sam, Jordan, Alex, Sarah, Griffin, Ari and Ethan.
His family was his most precious gift, they said, but he also touched many lives through his “talented sense of humor and outgoing personality.”
A private burial was held on April 27 at The Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Dr. Dworetzky’s name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
