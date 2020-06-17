Feminist psychologist and former Scarsdale resident Rachel Hare-Mustin, Ph.D., of Amherst, Massachusetts, died May 25 at age 92.
Born April 7, 1928 in New York City, she grew up in Scarsdale where she graduated high school in 1945. Her parents John Thies and Lillian Drake Thies were honored as Scarsdale Citizens of the Year in 1975 for their decades of community service, and Thies Court was named in tribute.
Mrs. Mustin’s education included a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College in 1949, an M.A. from Wellesley College in 1954 and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Temple University in 1969.
She was on the faculties of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania and Villanova University.
Mrs. Mustin’s research and theoretical writings were regarded as groundbreaking in the areas of gender issues, professional ethics and feminist postmodern theory. She published more than 120 articles and chapters, plus several books. She received awards from the American Psychological Association and the American Family Therapy Academy, and served as president of the latter. In 1979 she became the first woman to be American Psychological Association parliamentarian, an office she held for nearly a quarter century.
Mrs. Mustin is survived by four children from her first marriage to A. Paul Hare who predeceased her: Sharon Hare of Los Angeles, California; Diana Hare of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Mally O'Hare of Florence, Massachusetts and Christopher Hare of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who is father of her grandchild, Eva Lillian Hare of Chicago, Illinois.
In 1973, she married Gilbert B. Mustin, who also predeceased her. She is survived by five stepchildren: Henry Mustin of Seattle, Washington; Skip (Barclay) Mustin of Chimacum, Washington; Walter Mustin of Grand Cayman; Margery Mustin Howe of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Laura Mustin Burn of Port Townsend, Washington.
Mrs. Mustin is also survived by two brothers: Winthrop Drake Thies of New York City and Roger Tanner Thies of Jefferson City, Missouri. Her sister Sandy (Mary) Thies Wyatt died in 1999.
For many years, Mrs. Mustin and her husband Gil lived in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area. Together they clerked at Haverford Friends Meeting. She was an active member of many community organizations both in Pennsylvania and later in Massachusetts. Her family said she is fondly remembered by former graduate students and professional mentees, and by friends and colleagues who admired her sharp wit and passion for social justice concerning civil rights, pacifism and gender equality.
Because of the pandemic, no gathering to celebrate Mrs. Mustin’s life is planned. Donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or a pacifist charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.