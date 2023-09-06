Raymond J. White of Salt Point, New York, formerly of Scarsdale, died Sept. 4 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Mr. White was born Aug. 17, 1931 in Mount Vernon, New York, to the late Thomas J. and Helen McVeigh White. He graduated from A.B. Davis High School in Mount Vernon in June 1950. He married Sally Ann Belknap on Aug. 6, 1955 at the Church of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scarsdale.
In 1951, he joined the National Guard 7th Regiment 107 Infantry at the 7th Regiment Armory on Park Avenue in Manhattan, where he served three years. He was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps on April 8, 1952. He served in the 1st Marine Air Wing Fighter Squadron in Atsugi, Japan until 1954.
Mr. White served the city of White Plains from 1955 to 1956 as a paid firefighter. In 1956, he joined the Scarsdale Fire Department and served as a paid firefighter until his promotion in 1966 to captain. In 1967 he was appointed chief of department until his retirement in 1991.
Mr. White is survived by his daughter Barbara Robinson (Brian) of Rye, his grandchildren Max Robinson, Ian Robinson (Ashley), Patricia Swayne and Andrew Swayne. He was predeceased by his wife Sally who died on Dec. 19, 2020 and by his daughter Marjorie Swayne who died on Aug. 25, 2016.
A visitation for Mr. White will be held Friday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes, 824 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale. A funeral mass will occur Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Church of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 Carman Road, Scarsdale.
