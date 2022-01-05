Renée S. Baylor died Sunday, Jan. 2, surrounded by loved ones in her home in Scarsdale, at the age of 82, following a brief battle with cancer.
Born in 1939, she was raised in Manhattan, the middle child of Benjamin and Bella Spielman. She graduated from Hunter College High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College. She taught elementary school before marrying Kenneth R. Baylor in 1966. The couple moved to Scarsdale in 1969, where they raised their two daughters.
Her family said she was known for her “sage advice, attention to detail and institutional memory” as an active and avid volunteer in many local nonprofit civic and school-based organizations throughout her 53 years in Scarsdale. She served as an officer of the Scarsdale Council of PTAs, completed elected terms on both the school and government nonpartisan nominating committees, served as the secretary/treasurer of the Scarsdale Bowl Committee, and was a perennial member of the Greenacres Neighborhood Association. However, her longest running volunteer commitment was to the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale and the League of Women Voters of Westchester, where she held various officer roles, including president, and continuously served for decades as a member of both boards of directors until her death.
Relatives said she was “deeply devoted to her family, which she proudly considered to be her greatest achievement.” She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughter Diane Baylor, son-in-law Jeffrey Kuskin, granddaughters Lauren and Janet Kuskin of Scarsdale, daughter Ellen Baylor of New York City, sister Caroline Maclaire of Boynton Beach, Florida, sister Sharon Spielman of New York City, as well as nephews, nieces and dear friends.
Mrs. Baylor’s family held a private graveside funeral with a memorial service to be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Baylor requested donations to be made to the LWV of Scarsdale, the LWV of Westchester, the LWV of New York State, the LWV of the United States, or any charity of the donor’s choosing.
