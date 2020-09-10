Former Scarsdale resident The Rev. Dr. Avery Denison Post died Sept. 7 at the Kendal Retirement Community in Hanover, New Hampshire.
The Rev. Post was a highly respected religious leader of good humor and exceptional kindness, his family said. Prior to his retirement in 1989, he was general minister and president of the United Church of Christ, serving for 12 years. During his tenure, he traveled widely and worked to solve some of the world’s most difficult political problems including apartheid, dissidents and the Soviet Union, the arms race, and racial tensions in the United States.
Born in Norwich, Connecticut, on July 29, 1924, he was the second son of John Palmer Post and Dorothy Church Post. He was a descendant of John Post, one of the original founders of Norwich. He attended Norwich Free Academy and Middlebury College before entering the Navy in 1943. Preparing for the chaplaincy, he received officer training in the V-12 program at Ohio Wesleyan University, receiving a B.A. in English in 1946. He attended Yale Divinity School, receiving a Bachelor and Master of Divinity degrees in 1949 and 1952.
The Rev. Post’s early ministries took him and his family to congregational churches in Columbus, Ohio; Clinton, Connecticut; Norwich, Vermont; and to New York City, Garden City and Scarsdale.
Parishioners remember the Rev. Post as a natural leader, a gifted and provocative preacher, and a sensitive pastoral counselor. He was involved in outreach ministries promoting action for civil rights, witnessing for peace, refugee resettlement and community theological education.
Leaving Scarsdale in 1970, he became conference minister of the Massachusetts United Church of Christ (UCC) in Boston. In 1977 he was installed as general minister and president of the United Church of Christ. His ministry as UCC president was marked by nationally and internationally focused visionary leadership for peace, social justice and ecumenical values.
The Rev. Post married Middlebury classmate Margaret “Peg” Rowland on June 8, 1945 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. After years serving together in churches, they enjoyed a full retirement in Norwich, Vermont, and Hanover, New Hampshire, until her death in 2010.
The Rev. Post is survived by his brother, John E. Post, 99, of Coventry, Connecticut; daughters Susan Post Ross and her husband Robert of Northfield, Massachusetts; Jennifer Campbell Post of Tucson, Arizona; Elizabeth Post Elliott of North Andover, Massachusetts; and Anne Post Poole and her husband Matt of South Berwick, Maine. He is survived by 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Interment will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Visit Rand-Wilson Funeral Home (rand-wilson.com) for an extended obituary and for future notices of services to be held in 2021. To receive notice of future memorial services for the Rev. Post, visit https://bit.ly/AveryPostMemorialService.
