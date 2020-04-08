Rhoda N. Levine, a Scarsdale resident since 1967, died in her sleep on March 31 at White Plains Hospital.
Born in New York City on May 21, 1930, the only child of Irving and Elizabeth Horowitz, Mrs. Levine was raised in the Bronx and attended Evander Childs High School. One of her memories of growing up in the Bronx was taking Sunday drives through Westchester on the then recently opened Bronx River Parkway. After high school, she attended Cornell University School of Home Economics (now the School of Human Ecology), graduating in 1951.
During the summers, she was a camper and then a counselor at Camp Echo Lake in Warrensburg, New York. It was there in 1949 that she met Isidore Levine who was a counselor and lifeguard. Rhoda and Isidore married in 1951 in New York City.
The couple then moved to Rochester, New York, where Isidore was attending University of Rochester Medical School. After graduation he remained in the University of Rochester system, becoming an attending physician and administrator at the affiliated hospital. The couple had four sons, all born in the 1950s.
In 1967, Dr. Levine took a position at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx and the family moved to Scarsdale. Mrs. Levine loved to read, according to her family, and she greatly appreciated the Scarsdale Public Library. In the mid-1970s, she began working at the library, first as a volunteer and then as a staff member. She noticed the library employees were quite underpaid compared to other village employees and resolved to improve the situation. She successfully organized a staff union and engaged in collective bargaining with the village, improving the staff pay and benefits. She then switched to management, becoming the chief clerk for the Scarsdale library. She also earned a master’s in public administration from Pace University in 1985.
Mrs. Levine retired in 1993, and was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of her 17 years of service to the village.
Her husband of 58 years, Izzy, passed away in 2010. Mrs. Levine moved to the Ambassador assisted living facility in 2015. Although the Ambassador’s street address is in White Plains, her apartment was in Scarsdale and she continued to vote in Scarsdale and take an interest in village matters. Her family said she appreciated the care at the Ambassador, and continued to enjoy visits with family and friends. Besides reading, Mrs. Levine’s hobbies included The New York Times crossword puzzles, needlepoint and quilting. At the Ambassador, she also wrote short stories and poems. Still, her greatest devotion and joy in life was her family, who said they would miss her kindness and beaming smile.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Selina of Scarsdale; David and Sandy of Dallas, Texas; Bill and Sunisa of Atlanta, Georgia; and Jim and Martina of County Meath, Ireland. Also, her nine grandchildren: Thomas, Daniel, Stephen, Andrew, Lisa, Alexander, Anna, Joey and Sammy.
Final arrangements will be private.
